Palos Park police warn residents of phone scams

Police in southwest suburban Palos Park are warning residents about two recent phone scams that have been circulating in the area.

A Palos Park resident recently received three phone calls from someone using the number (626) 522-4455 who claimed to represent the IRS, according to police. The caller left messages claiming the resident was being sued by the IRS and urged the resident to call back.

The resident called authorities after confirming with an accountant that the IRS does not make phone calls and the messages were fraudulent, police said.

Police are also warning residents about a “warrant scam,” in which a caller tells the victim there is an outstanding warrant for their arrest. The scammer then tells the victim that they must make an immediate payment to avoid going to jail, police said.

Police urge residents to be aware of these scams and share the warning with family and friends.