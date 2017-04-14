Parade of police abuse settlement continues — with $1M more

The parade of settlements stemming from allegations of police abuse that cost Chicago taxpayers $30 million last year will continue next week, with $925,000 in additional payments.

The first settlement on Tuesday’s Finance Committee’s agenda is for $250,000 and goes to Yassante Foy, whose son died in police custody.

Mark Haynie Jr. was taken into police custody in July 2011 after allegedly engaging in a drug transaction at 940 N. Trumbull. He swallowed the drugs, according to police.

After being transported to the hospital, Haynie spat the drugs into a toilet in front of police officers and emergency room workers, then refused further medical attention.

He was returned to the Harrison District lock-up. Only after Haynie was fingerprinted did police learn that he was just 17. He was placed in a holding cell.

When detention aides came in at 5 a.m. to rouse prisoners for court, Haynie was non-responsive.

The medical examiner said he died of pulmonary congestion, edema and opiate intoxication.

Foy sued the city on grounds that her son was a minor who could not legally discharge himself. Since her son was a minor, Foy maintained she should have been notified and that, had she been consulted, she would never have allowed Haynie to leave the hospital.

Aldermen will also be asked to sign off on a $225,000 settlement to Robert Lee Simmons stemming from a March 2014 search warrant executed by police at his brother’s house at 2725 E. 92nd St.

A police officer was shot while executing a search warrant at the home where police believed drugs were being sold.

The person listed on the search warrant was between 45 and 50 years old, while Simmons was 67, didn’t match the physical description of the suspect and suffers from cerebral palsy.

Nevertheless, he was taken into custody — along with everybody else in the house — and held for 17 hours. He also claims he was punched in the face. He was never charged.

Simmons’ brother was charged with shooting the police officer, but he was subsequently found not guilty.

Yet another settlement — for $200,000 — goes to Anthony Navarra.

In April 2012, Navarra was arrested for domestic violence, handcuffed and placed in the backseat of police car for transport to the 8th District.

On the way to the station, officers driving the car rear-ended a stationary vehicle. Because Navarra was handcuffed but not wearing a seatbelt, his body hit the cage.

He was transported to the hospital complaining of head, neck and back pain. He spent three years in pain management treatment and subsequently underwent spinal surgery.

After questions from aldermen prompted a two-month delay, the Finance Committee will also be asked to spend $250,000 to settle a lawsuit filed against First Deputy Police Supt. Kevin Navarro.

The suit claims Navarro and the city were negligent when his SUV collided with a drag-racing motorcycle in 2011 on the South Side.

Navarro is in line to take over the Chicago Police Department when Supt. Eddie Johnson undergoes an expected kidney transplant later this year. He was a captain in the South Chicago District when the accident occurred about 2 a.m. Aug. 30, 2011.

Navarro received a call from a dispatcher to investigate drag racing on South Chicago Avenue near 85th Street.

Navarro, who was driving a Chevy Tahoe in a northbound lane of South Chicago, said he heard engines revving about three-quarters of a mile away, according to his 2013 deposition.

He also said he saw 10 to 20 people gathered on the west side of the street and headlights of two motorcycles parked about 200 feet away in the southbound lanes.