Paramedics injured when ambulance involved in Palatine crash

Two paramedics suffered injuries Thursday afternoon when the ambulance they were in was struck and rolled over in northwest suburban Palatine.

About 2 p.m., officers were sent to Palatine and Rohlwing roads for a crash involving a village ambulance, according to Palatine police.

The ambulance was headed west on Palatine Road while responding to an emergency call for service when it collided with a white van headed north on Rohlwing Road, police said. The impact caused the ambulance to roll on its side. The van spun and struck a lamppost, knocking it down. Two other vehicles also sustained minor damage when they were struck by the van and lamppost.

The paramedics and the driver of the van were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries, which were not believed to be life threatening, police said.

A crash investigation was ongoing Thursday night.