Park City man arrested on 20 sexual assault and abuse charges

A 57-year-old north suburban man has been arrested on 20 felony charges of sexual assault and abuse.

Adan N. Contreras, 57, was wanted on an arrest warrant for 14 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, three counts of criminal sexual assault and three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

On March 16, the sheriff’s warrants team, U.S. Marshals Service and Park City police began searching for Contreras, according to the sheriff’s office.

Four days later, authorities gathered information indicating Contreras was at his Park City home, and he was arrested in a vehicle parked inside his garage on Monday.

Contreras remains held at the Lake County Jail on a $1 million bail, according to the sheriff’s office.