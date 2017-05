Park Forest man shot to death in Hammond

A south suburban man died Tuesday evening after he was shot in northwest Indiana.

James Miller, 21, suffered a gunshot wound in the 5400 block of Hohman Avenue in Hammond, Indiana, according to a statement from the Lake County coroner’s office.

Miller, who lived in Park Forest, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:55 p.m., the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Hammond police did not immediately release further details about the shooting.