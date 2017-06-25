Park Ridge man wins $200,000 lottery prize

A Park Ridge man recently won $200,000 playing an Illinois Lottery Quick Pick ticket.

Bart Iskra won the prize after his ticket matched all five numbers in the June 9 midday drawing, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. He plans to invest his winnings.

“I’m so happy,” Iskra said.

Iskra bought the winning ticket at Minuteman, 4901 S. Central Ave. in southwest suburban Stickney, the lottery said. The retailer will receive a bonus of $2,000, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the ticket.

Two winning tickets split the June 9 drawing’s $400,000 jackpot, the lottery said. The other $200,000 winning ticket was purchased at Mares Mini Mart & Deli in Chicago.