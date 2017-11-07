Parked vehicles damaged by gunshots in Aurora

Police are investigating after two parked vehicles were struck by gunfire Friday night in west suburban Aurora.

The shooting happened about 9:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Superior Street, according to a statement from Aurora police. Witnesses saw a gray Toyota SUV leaving the area after shots were fired.

No one was injured in the shooting, although two vehicles parked on the street were damaged by multiple gunshots, police said.

Just before the shooting, authorities received reports of gang activity nearby at Beach and Columbia streets, where a group of males was flashing gang signs and jumping out of a black Ford Explorer, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (630) 256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.