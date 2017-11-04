Parolee accused of sexually assaulting jogger on Lakefront Trail

A 28-year-old parolee tackled a woman as she jogged on the Lakefront Trail in Kenwood Sunday evening and sexually assaulted her, Cook County prosecutors said Tuesday.

Louis Johnson grabbed the 27-year-old woman by the knees as she ran past him on the trail in the 3500 block of South Lake Shore Drive around 6 p.m., Assistant State’s Attorney Ed Murillo said during a bond hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court House.

As the woman struggled, Johnson allegedly pushed her to the side of the trail, near some trees, and pinned her down by her neck. The attack lasted several minutes, as Johnson pulled off the woman’s leggings and threatened to kill her, Murillo said. Johnson fled after several minutes, Murillo said.

A witness saw Johnson and the victim on the ground, and Johnson pulling up his pants as he fled, shirtless, Murillo said. Police arrested Johnson shortly after. Police surveillance cameras showed Johnson in the area around the time of the attack, Murillo said.

While at the 2nd District police station, Johnson stared down an officer as he put his hands down his pants and “made movements, causing his pants, near his genitals, to move up and down,” police said.

Judge Laura Sullivan ordered Johnson held on $400,000 bail.

Johnson, who is charged with criminal sexual assault, was on parole for a 2014 burglary conviction, Murillo said. He was released from prison in 2016.