Parolee charged with shooting cop in the hand held without bail

A 32-year-old man who was shot twice Saturday by a Chicago Police officer remains hospitalized, and the police officer he shot in the hand will require multiple surgeries to repair “shattered bones,” Cook County prosecutors said.

Dashonn Maggette was ordered held without bail Tuesday on charges of attempted murder of a police officer and aggravated battery.

Maggette, who was shot as he struggled with two police officers who had cornered him in the stairway of an East Chatham apartment building, remains hospitalized and was not present at the hearing.

If found guilty of the charges, Maggette’s two prior violent felony convictions would mean he faces a sentence of life in prison, Assistant State’s Attorney Joe Carlson said.

According to state prison records, just last month Maggette completed parole for a 2016 drug conviction. Maggette had picked up that charge while on parole for a 2009 shooting in which he wounded three people, Carlson said. In 2004, at the age of 18, Maggette was convicted of attempted murder, for shooting and wounding a 19-year-old man, Carlson said.

At 11 p.m. Saturday, CPD officers on the department’s summer mobile unit had spotted Maggette drinking in the street in the 8100 block of South Maryland. When one of the officers got out of the vehicle and walked toward Maggette, Maggette took off running toward an apartment building, Carlson said. Both officers gave chase, following Maggette to the top floor.

Cornered, Maggette began running down the stairs toward the officers, with his hand on a gun tucked in his waistband, Carlson said. The two officers struggled with Maggette, trying to disarm him, and Maggette fired a single shot, striking one of the officers in the left hand.

The second officer fired three times at Maggette, striking Maggette in the arm and body. As the officer who shot him turned to run down the stairs, Maggette jumped on his back and attempted to tackle the officer in the vestibule of the building, Carlson said. The officer chased Maggette out of the building and into a gated area inside another apartment building, and held him until other officers arrived, Carlson said.

Doctors at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn operated on the wounded officer’s hand on Sunday, and said he will likely require additional surgeries, Carlson said.