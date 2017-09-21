Part-time firefighter charged with sharing child porn on social media

Daniel Czupryn was a southwest suburban firefighter, a health care technician and an employee of a Meijer store. But police say he also collected child pornography and shared it on social media.

The 59-year-old Czupryn, of the 0-100 block of Caribou Court in Bolingbrook, is behind bars Thursday, according to the Will County sheriff’s office. He was charged with three counts of child pornography.

Sheriff’s detectives were first made aware of Czupryn when they received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in August, according to the sheriff’s office.

They “found that Czupryn was involved in sharing child pornography through a social media site. After a search of his computer and cell phones, Czupryn was brought in for questioning, where he made statements implicating himself,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said.

Czupryn was being held in the Will County Adult Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond.

A part-time Romeoville firefighter, Czupryn also works as a GI tech at DuPage Medical Center in Oak Brook, and at the Meijer store in Bolingbrook, according to the sheriff’s office.