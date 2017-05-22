Patient charged with starting fire at Jackson Park Hospital

A man has been charged with starting a fire Thursday night at Jackson Park Hospital on the South Side.

Marcus L. Allen, 23, faces one felony count of aggravated arson, according to Chicago Police.

Officers responded about 10:45 p.m. to the hospital at 75th Street and Stony Island, where security footage showed Allen and another 23-year-old patient starting a fire in a room on the fourth floor, police said.

The fire was contained and no injuries were reported, police said. The other patient was released from custody without being charged.

Allen, a Harvey resident, was ordered held on a $750,000 bond Saturday, according to police and the Cook County sheriff’s office. He is next scheduled to appear in court Friday.