Patriots’ Martellus Bennett questionable but ready for Super Bowl

Patrick Finley
HOUSTON — Officially, Martellus Bennett is questionable for the biggest game of his life with a knee injury.

Unofficially, there’s no way he’d miss it.

The former Bears tight end didn’t grow up dreaming of playing for the Patriots — “I’m still dreaming of wizards and dragons,” he said this week — but he did fantasize about the Super Bowl.

“That’s the only reason you play,” he said. “Nothing else really matters.”

Martellus Bennett is questionable for Sunday's game. (AP)

His outgoing personality has made him a Super Bowl week highlight, but quarterback Tom Brady said it doesn’t distract from his play.

“I have so much respect for Marty to come in, being in the different organizations that he has, and he came right in from OTAs, didn’t miss any practices all through training camp,” Brady said. “He’s been available every game this season, he’s played several different positions and he’s practiced almost every day, too.

“I wouldn’t say he’s feeling great at this point in terms of his body, but he’s fought through it.”

