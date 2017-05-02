Patriots’ win doesn’t make America great again

Are these the darkest days of our democracy since the Civil War? Don’t know for sure, but between the White House, the Falcons’ unforgivable collapse and the Patriots’ unholy dynasty, I’m pretty certain Paul Revere would be worried about more than the British if he were riding through the streets of Lexington, Mass., these days.

With the Constitution — and a Yuengling — by my side, I watched Super Bowl Sunday. As usual, I took it all in and took copious notes:

1:03 p.m.: Cooper Manning on the red carpet? What, Fox doesn’t have the budget to get Peyton or Eli?

1:15: We see Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan eating on the team bus — apparently his playbook does not include “room service.”

2:02: Jerry Jones tells Pam Oliver that big high school stadiums in Texas attract people to move into those communities. Huh. I just want a Piggy Wiggly nearby.

2:55: Jim Gray interviews President Trump on Westwood One, calling to mind Dennis Rodman’s chats with Kim Jong-un in 2013.

2:59: Bill O’Reilly interviews Trump on Fox, calling to mind various sexual harassment charges against each titan.

3:44: Here’s the thing about the Viagra single pack: It just seems to put a lot of pressure on knowing the right moment to use it.

4:17: I don’t think Bill Belichick even knows he has had a pencil on his right ear since July 2013.

4:28: Morgan Freeman for … Turkish Airlines? What’s next, Mickey Rourke for Charmin Ultra Soft?

5:06: I know we have tipped capacity when we’re analyzing the officiating crew just before kickoff.

5:27: My pooch Daisy just took a knee to protest the absence of female pit bull-mix rescue dogs at Puppy Bowl.

5:33: George H.W. Bush does the coin-toss honors. If Trump did it, something tells me we’d lose the coin.

5:33:30: Frankly, I’m surprised there wasn’t a replay review of that coin toss.

5:55: Falcons sack Tom Brady for second time in three plays; I thought the president had signed an executive order prohibiting this.

6:05: First quarter goes by so fast, Patriots can’t even set up their illegal videotaping equipment.

6:13: Devonta Freeman vs. Patriots defense looks like five-alarm chili vs. a weak stomach.

6:20: I realize he’s just acting, but when Christopher Walken speaks, it scares the living bejeebers out of me.

6:45: Robert Alford’s 82-yard pick-six off Brady gives Falcons a 21-0 lead — it feels like the third day of my first marriage again!

7:07: Show of hands out there — how many of you will be shopping at Tiffany & Co. this year?

7:13: I realize she’s enormously talented, but when Lady Gaga performs, it scares the living bejeebers out of me.

7:36: Falcons offense hasn’t been on field for 1 hour 8 minutes; on sideline, center Alex Mack binge-watched “Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events” on Netflix.

7:39: I now use replay during dinner — eventually we get it right, but everything is cold.

7:40: For real: Walt Coleman is on sideline. Why? For a tuck rule redux?

7:51: If Patriots rally to win, I will move to Mexico and start to build the border wall myself.

8:14: Matt Ryan calls a timeout because he can’t hear anything on helmet radio. Belichick!!!

8:37: Ryan loses fumble; I lose my lunch, and I haven’t even eaten today.

8:45: Watching Robert Kraft celebrate anything exacerbates my IBS and hiatal hernia.

8:48: Julio Jones could catch a food pellet in pitch darkness.

8:59: After Julian Edelman’s miracle, tragic catch, I will watch the rest of this game standing on my head for proper blood flow.

9:06: It was 28-3; it is now 28-28. It now feels like the third year of my first marriage.

9:14: They don’t plan for overtime, so where do they find more new T-Mobile commercials?

9:23: That is a comeback for the ages; I just wish I hadn’t lived to see it.

9:25: If it were my call, the United States would secede from New England.