Paul Ryan says tax overhaul plan to come this month

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Paul Ryan says the White House and congressional Republicans will release an outline of their tax overhaul plan by the end of the month.

Ryan said Wednesday that after the tax draft is released the week of Sept. 25 a detailed version will be readied in hopes of action by the House later this fall.

Many GOP lawmakers are hungry for details about the upcoming tax plan.

Republicans must agree upon a companion budget plan if the tax effort is to get off the ground.