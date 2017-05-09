Harlem Avenue lane closure to begin Wednesday in Harwood Heights

Lane closures will begin for pavement repairs Wednesday morning on southbound Harlem Avenue in northwest suburban Harwood Heights.

Starting at 5 a.m., southbound Harlem between Gunnison Street and Lawrence Avenue will close for pavement repairs, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The left turn lane from northbound Harlem to westbound Laurence will be closed, as well as the left turn lane from westbound Gunnison Street to southbound Harlem, IDOT said. The pavement repairs are expected to be complete by 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Drivers should expect delays and allow extra time for travel.