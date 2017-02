Pavement work to close Kennedy, Dan Ryan lanes Saturday morning

Several lanes will be closed for pavement repairs Saturday morning on the Kennedy and Dan Ryan expressways.

Two lanes of I-90/94 will be closed in each direction between Ohio Street and Roosevelt Road, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The closures will last from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., starting in the left lanes and moving to the right as crews complete the patching, IDOT said.