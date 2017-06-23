Paving project to close lanes of Western Avenue on North Side

Beginning Monday, a stretch of Western Avenue on the North Side will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction for paving.

The newly rebuilt portion of Western Avenue from Waveland to Logan avenues will close about 9 p.m. Monday to one lane in both directions, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation. Paving work will take place between four and five nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Drivers should consider taking Ashland Avenue instead of Western, according to CDOT.

Once the project is complete, Western will have three lanes of traffic in each direction during rush hours, CDOT said. The curbside lane will be available for street parking in some areas during non-rush hours.