Peapod president checks out from online grocery

Jennifer Carr-Smith has resigned as president of Peapod effective Sept. 15.

“We wish Jennifer well and thank her for her leadership at Peapod over the past two years, during which time she helped to further its goal of innovating and providing customers with convenience, value and an unparalleled shopping experience,” said Kevin Holt, chief operating officer, Ahold USA. Ahold announced the leadership change Friday.

Walt Lentz, head of supply chain strategy and operations for Peapod, will oversee the company until a permanent replacement is named.

Peapod, long based in Skokie but moving to downtown Chicago, is among the companies expected to feel the effects of Amazon’s purchase of Whole Foods.

Amazon already offers grocery-delivery services in five markets, including Chicago. But the Whole Foods deal will let it expand to many more.