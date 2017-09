Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train in Lisle

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Metra train Tuesday night in west suburban Lisle.

BNSF Train No. 1293, which was scheduled to arrive in Aurora at 10:02 p.m., struck the pedestrian near Lisle at 9:26 p.m., according to Metra and the DuPage County coroner’s office.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.