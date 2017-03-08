Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in Des Plaines

A pedestrian was fatally struck by an SUV Wednesday night in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

Officers responded about 10:50 p.m. to a crash involving a Toyota Rav-4 and a pedestrian near the intersection of Ballard Road and Robin Drive, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. They found the pedestrian, 62-year-old Hanah Nissan, suffering from “severe injuries.” Nissan was taken to a hospital, where she died.

An investigation found Nissan was crossing Ballard Road at an area without a crosswalk, the sheriff’s office said. The driver of the Toyota, a 48-year-old man from Mount Prospect, remained at the scene of the crash and was cooperating with investigators.

An autopsy Thursday found Nissan died of multiple injuries related to the crash, which was ruled an accident, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.