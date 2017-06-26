Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in Waukegan

A man was fatally struck by an SUV on Sunday night in north suburban Waukegan.

The SUV was heading south in the 200 block of North Green Bay Road about 10:30 p.m. when it struck the 39-year-old man, according to Waukegan police.

The man, a Grayslake resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name has not been released pending notification of family.

Police said he was crossing the street when traffic was legally flowing. He was wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

“It is possible that the darker colored clothing played a factor in the accident,” police said.

The driver of the SUV, a 32-year-old woman, and her passengers, four juveniles, were all wearing seat belts and were not injured, police said. She is cooperating with authorities.

The Waukegan Police Department’s Traffic Division is investigating.