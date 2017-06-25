Pedestrian fatally struck by train near Mont Clare Metra station

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metra train Sunday evening near the Mont Clare station on the West Side, according to Metra.

Outbound train No. 2721, scheduled to arrive in Elgin at 9:55 p.m., struck a male pedestrian about 9 p.m. near the Mont Clare Metra station, 7007 W. Medill Ave., Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile said. His death is believed to be accidental.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.

Following an “extensive delay,” the train was moving again by 10:58 p.m., Metra said.