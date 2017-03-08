Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Joliet

A pedestrian died Tuesday afternoon following a crash in southwest suburban Joliet.

Joy Fry, 41, was struck by a vehicle about 8:35 p.m. July 21 near the intersection of Theodore Street and Harkin Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Fry was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where she died at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday. She lived in Joliet.

An autopsy conducted Thursday found Fry died of multiple blunt force injuries related to the crash, which was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.