Pedestrian hit, killed by Metra train in Midlothian

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Metra Rock Island District train on Wednesday afternoon in south suburban Midlothian.

It happened about 4 p.m. about a half-mile northeast of the Midlothian station, according to Metra and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The person, whose name and age have not been released, was dead at the scene, authorities said. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

Inbound and outbound trains were delayed up to 90 minutes during the evening rush as authorities investigated.