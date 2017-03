Pedestrian hit, killed by semi after falling from Aurora sidewalk

A 35-year-old man was fatally hit by a semitruck on Monday evening in west suburban Aurora.

The pedestrian fell off a sidewalk and into the path of the northbound truck about 8 p.m. in the 800 block of North Lake Street, according to Aurora city spokesman Dan Ferrelli. He was dead at the scene.

“Alcohol may be involved on the part of the pedestrian,” Ferrelli said in an email.

The road was closed for several hours as authorities investigated the crash.