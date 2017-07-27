Pedestrian struck by Metra train near Des Plaines

A pedestrian was struck Thursday evening by a Metra Union Pacific North Line train near northwest suburban Des Plaines, causing significant delays on the line.

Outbound Train 647, which was scheduled to arrive at Harvard at 7:19 p.m., struck a pedestrian near Des Plaines, according to Metra’s website.

Outbound trains 645 and 649 were running with extensive delays, according to Metra. Riders were encouraged to seek alternate transportation if available.

Details on the pedestrian’s condition were not immediately available.