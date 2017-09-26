Pedestrian struck by Metra train near Hanover Park station

A pedestrian was struck by a Metra train Tuesday night on the Milwaukee District West line near northwest suburban Hanover Park.

The pedestrian was struck by train 2250 about 7:30 p.m. just west of the Hanover Park station at 1975 W. Lake St., according to a spokeswoman for Metra.

The incident caused extensive delays on the line, Metra said. Trains were moving again by 10 p.m. with delays.

Information about the person who was struck and their condition as not immediately available from Metra or local authorities.