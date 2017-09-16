Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Montgomery

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured Friday night in west suburban Montgomery.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on eastbound Ogden Avenue near Route 30, according to a statement from Montgomery police. The person was struck in the eastbound lanes of traffic near the Shell gas station and taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remained under investigation Saturday, police said. Anyone who witnessed it or has any information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Jeff Ricedorf at (630) 897-8707, ext. 9058.