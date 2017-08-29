Pedestrian tunnel closes Wednesday at Union Station in Joliet

A pedestrian tunnel at Union Station in Joliet will be closed for several days of construction starting Wednesday.

The New Street pedestrian tunnel will close Wednesday as part of ongoing work on the Joliet Gateway Center transportation campus, according to a statement from the city of Joliet. The closure is expected to last “approximately three days.”

Additionally, the intersection of York Avenue and Washington Street will be reduced to one lane of vehicular traffic with flaggers in place, the city said. Northbound Mayor Art Schultz Drive will remain open to provide access to the Metra ticket office.

The York Avenue commuter parking lot has been reopened, but officials recommend that drivers access it from the north via Washington Street because of the continuing construction.

Anyone with questions about the project should contact the City of Joliet Department of Public Works at (815) 724-4200 for information.