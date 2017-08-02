Pension bill fails—leaders still sold on passing ‘grand bargain’

SPRINGFIELD — Putting a snag in the plan to try to pass 12 “grand bargain” budget bills, the Illinois Senate on Wednesday failed to pass a pension reform bill — with a top GOP leader calling the vote a “breach of our agreement.”

The bill had just 18 voting yes, and 29 voting no. Ten voted present. If the bill had captured more yes votes, Senate Democrats could have filed a motion to reconsider. Now they must re-work the bill and introduce a new one.

The Illinois Senate Republicans in a tweet wrote that the failure is a “clear indication there needs to be bipartisan agreement to get solutions.”

But despite the hiccup, Democratic and Republican Senate leaders said they remained optimistic about the plan and would continue to work together.

It marks the first failure of the “grand bargain” package, which also includes an income tax hike, workers’ compensation reform and a temporary property tax freeze.

Illinois Senate leaders have been pushing their grand bargain plan for weeks, but it appears Republicans were not on board with calling some of the more controversial bills on Wednesday.

Illinois Senate Republican Leader Christine Radogno, who has worked on the comprehensive plan with Democratic Senate President John Cullerton for weeks, said the calling of the pension reform bill was “sort of out of the blue.”

She also told Cullerton calling the bill for a vote was a “breach of our agreement” — signaling publicly for the first time some discord between the two regarding the package.

“I was unaware you intended to call this bill, which gives me pause. We’ve had a pretty good, open working relationship. But this is sort of out of the blue. We talked about calling potentially as we said, the low hanging fruit, where there was agreement,” the Lemont Republican said. “This is a very major piece of legislation. It needs to be tied to the other pieces. So I think this is a breach of our agreement and I would ask people to vote present.”

The Senate leaders had publicly pushed for a vote on the package for this week, which Cullerton noted. Earlier they had set a soft deadline of Feb. 1, which came and went as special interest groups, businesses and lawmakers pushed for changes to some of the most controversial bills.

“I guess I was unaware we weren’t going to be voting this week,” Cullerton said before the vote. “I thought it was clear that we were going to be voting hopefully by the end of last month. So I think it’s time to vote. This is a very important bill.”

Cullerton urged Republicans to vote for the pension reform bill, reminding them Rauner had supported the measure.

“I know that the first few bills the Republicans have so far voted present, but I wish they would take exception to this bill. There’s a little bit of history here. This is a pension reform bill. This is a bill that I negotiated with our governor. He has asked me on numerous occasions, ‘Where is your bill? Please introduce your bill. Vote on your bill.’ And we put it in this package for that purpose.”

Earlier, the Illinois Senate passed two of the grand bargain bills — procurement reform, local government consolidation and a bill to allow home municipalities to dedicate tax revenues in order to secure a lower interest rate for borrowing.