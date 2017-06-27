Pentagon says Syria prepping chemical attack

BEIRUT — The Pentagon says the U.S. has seen chemical weapons activity at a Syrian air base that was used for an April sarin gas attack.

Capt. Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, said Tuesday the activity at the Shayrat air base indicates “active preparations for chemical weapons use.”

The U.S. accused Syrian forces of launching a chemical attack from the base in April that killed dozens of civilians. In response, President Donald Trump ordered the military to fire about 60 cruise missiles at the base.

The White House warned late Monday that Syrian President Bashar Assad and his military would pay a “heavy price” for another chemical weapons attack. Assad’s government and his allies deny the allegation.