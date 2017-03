Peotone man killed in Will County crash

A 57-year-old man died early Thursday after a three-vehicle wreck in the far southwest suburbs.

Charles R. Sharp was one of the drivers involved in the crash at Center and Pauling roads in unincorporated Green Garden Township, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

The Peotone resident was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, where he died at 1:09 a.m., authorities said.

The Will County sheriff’s office is investigating. Additional details were not immediately available.