Person and dog found dead after East Dundee house fire

One person and a dog were found dead after a house fire early Wednesday in northwest suburban East Dundee.

About 3:30 a.m., officials responded to a report of a house fire at 15N348 Richardson Dr. near East Dundee, according to a statement from the Kane County sheriff’s office.

An unidentified person and dog were found dead inside the home, according to the sheriff’s office. There is also extensive damage to the home.

The causes of the fire and the deaths are under investigation by the Kane County sheriff’s office, Kane County Fire Investigation Task Force and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.