Person critically hurt after jumping into Chicago River by Trump Tower

A person was critically injured early Saturday when they jumped into the Chicago River downtown in front of Trump Tower.

First responders took the person out of the water near North Wabash Avenue and performed CPR, according to a tweet by the Chicago Fire Department.

The person, whose gender and age weren’t immediately known, jumped into the river in the Near North neighborhood to swim, the fire department said. The water temperature was about 63 degrees.

They were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in “extremely critical” condition, the department said.