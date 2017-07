Person critically hurt in jump out of 3rd-floor window on West Side

A person was critically injured when they jumped out of a window Monday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 8:30 a.m., the female jumped from a third-floor window in the 3500 block of West Jackson, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. Her age was not immediately available.