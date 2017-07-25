Person critically injured in I-294 crash in south burbs, lanes closed

Northbound lanes of Interstate 294 were closed at Cicero Avenue Tuesday night after a three-vehicle crash in the south suburbs.

The driver of a Dodge Charger was critically injured in the crash with a tractor trailer and a 2012 Chevrolet sedan near 95th Street, Illinois State Police said in an alert about 7:30 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found the tractor trailer failed to slow and struck the rear of the Charger, which then struck the sedan, police said. The driver of the charger was taken to a hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

All northbound lanes were closed at Cicero Avenue while the crash was investigated.