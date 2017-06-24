Person critically wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

A person who was critically wounded in Humboldt Park is the third person to be shot in the West Side neighborhood Saturday morning.

The male, whose age was not immediately known, was shot in the abdomen about 9:55 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Chicago, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

He was the third person to be hospitalized after being shot in separate Humboldt Park attacks since 6:45 a.m. Saturday. One man was shot about 8:55 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Harding, while another man walked into Norwegian American Hospital at 6:45 a.m. after he was shot in the 1300 block of North Pulaski.