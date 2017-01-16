Person critically wounded in Montgomery shooting, crash

A person was critically wounded in a shooting and single-vehicle crash on Friday in west suburban Montgomery.

At 9:44 p.m., officers were sent to the area of Jericho and Orchard roads for a report of shots fired, according to Montgomery police. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle north of Jericho on Orchard that was involved in a single-vehicle crash. The vehicle was struck multiple times by bullets and a male inside the vehicle suffered a gunshot wound.

The male, whose age was not immediately known, was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Aurora by paramedics, but was later airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in critical condition, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available from police.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Montgomery police at (630) 897-8707, or Aurora Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.