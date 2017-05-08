Person dead in apparent drowning at Gary beach

A person apparently drowned Saturday morning at a northwest Indiana beach.

Authorities were called about a female in the water at 7:50 a.m. to Marquette Beach in Gary, according to a statement from Gary police. The beach was closed at the time and there was no lifeguard on duty.

The person was pronounced dead at 9:30 a.m. near the beach in the 6900 block of Oak Avenue, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. She has not been identified and her age was not immediately known.

Police referred to the incident as a drowning, but the coroner’s office has not yet ruled on the manner of death.

High wave warnings have been issued for all Gary beaches and no swimming is currently allowed, police said.