Person dies after house fire in Dolton

A person died after a house fire Tuesday morning in south suburban Dolton.

Crews responded to the blaze about 6:30 a.m. in the 14500 block of Arthur Court and found heavy fire and smoke, according to the Dolton Fire Department.

During a search of the building, firefighters found an unconscious person and attempted life-saving emergency care, according to the statement.

The male victim, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement. His name has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.