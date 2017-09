Person dies after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in Dolton

A person died Thursday afternoon after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in south suburban Dolton.

The victim, who hasn’t been identified, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 15100 block of South Lincoln Avenue in Dolton, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Dolton police didn’t immediately provide information about the shooting.

The victim was pronounced dead at 2:25 p.m. Thursday, the medical examiner’s office said.