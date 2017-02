Person displaced in Bronzeville fire

One person was displaced after a fire early Thursday in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

The fire was reported at 4:46 a.m. in a minimart with apartments on the second floor near 43rd and Michigan, according to Fire Media Affairs Chief Juan Hernandez. It has since been extinguished.

No injuries were reported in the fire, but one person was displaced, Hernandez said. The was under investigation Thursday morning.