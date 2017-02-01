Person fatally shot by DuPage County deputy during domestic call

A DuPage County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a person after responding to a “violent” domestic battery call early Monday near west suburban Villa Park.

About midnight, the first deputy to arrive at the home near Standish Lane and Ardmore Avenue got into an “altercation” with a suspect, prompting the deputy to open fire, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The suspect was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he died.

Police withheld the names of the suspect and the deputy who shot him. The DuPage County coroner’s office could not immediately be reached for information.

Illinois State Police are investigating, and the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office has been notified, police said.