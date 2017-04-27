Person fatally struck by Metra train in Woodstock

A person was fatally struck by a Metra train early Thursday in northwest west suburban Woodstock.

Outbound train No. 601 struck the person at 2:02 a.m. just south of the Woodstock station at 90 Church St., according to Metra. The train left Ogilvy station at 12:30 a.m. and was due to make its final stop at the Harvard station at 2:20 a.m.

Metra said the person hit by the train was killed, although the McHenry County coroner’s office could not immediately confirm the death Thursday morning.

The train is now moving following a delay and normal service is expected Thursday, according to Metra.

Woodstock police are investigating.