Person fatally struck by Orange Line train at Roosevelt

A person was fatally struck by a CTA Orange Line train early Tuesday at the Roosevelt station in the South Loop, authorities said.

The person jumped onto the tracks about 12:30 a.m. in the first block of East Roosevelt, according to Chicago Police.

CTA spokeswoman Tammy Chase confirmed that an Orange Line train made contact with the male at the Roosevelt station.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Fire Media Affairs Chief Juan Hernandez. A CTA employee was also taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his or her condition was stabilized.

Service was suspended on the Orange Line between the Loop and Halsted and on the Green Line between the Loop and 35th, according to the CTA. Shuttle bus service was in place to accommodate passengers affected by the disruption.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about the death early Tuesday.