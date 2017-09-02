Person found dead after garage fire in Cicero

A person was found dead after a garage fire early Thursday in west suburban Cicero.

The fire was reported in a garage in the 3500 block of 58th Avenue about 4:30 a.m., according to Ray Hanania, spokesman for the Town of Cicero.

Authorities believe the fire was started by a car that was left running in the garage, Hanania said. A person was found dead in the car.

The person’s name was not released Thursday morning by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police are emphasizing that the circumstances of the death suggest the neighborhood should not be alarmed and that no one is in any danger, Hanania said.