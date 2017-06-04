Person found dead in Harvey is Cook County’s 27th cold death

A person who was found dead Tuesday in south suburban Harvey is the 27th cold death of the winter in Cook County.

The person, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at 1:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 15000 block of Rockwell Avenue in Harvey, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Wednesday found the person died of heart disease, and hypothermia due to cold exposure which was listed as a contributing factor, according to the medical examiner’s office. Their death was ruled an accident.

At least 26 other people have died of cold-related causes in Cook County since Oct. 22, 2016, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Last winter, at least 22 people died of cold-related causes, according to the medical examiner’s office.