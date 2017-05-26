Person found dead in northwest Indiana

A person was found dead Friday morning in northwest Indiana.

Police found the male, whose identity was unknown, about 11:20 a.m. in the wooded area north of the railroad tracks near Central Avenue and King Drive in Gary, according to a statement from Gary Police.

Medics were called, but the male showed no signs of life, police said. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Lake County coroner’s office.

Police said an investigation is underway, but foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Corporal Roberto Figueroa at (219) 881-1209 or (219) 881-7433.