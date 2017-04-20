Man found strangled in Cicero

A man was found strangled in his home Wednesday in west suburban Cicero.

On Wednesday, the man’s work notified police that they hadn’t heard from him since Monday, according to Ray Hanania, a spokesman for the town of Cicero.

Investigators discovered the man, who is in his 50s, lying on a couch face-down and tied up in the home in the 2100 block of 59th Court, Hanania said.

An autopsy Thursday found the man died of strangulation and the death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He has not been identified.