Boy, 16, grazed by bullet in Ashburn

A 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound in a shooting Wednesday evening in the Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The boy was in a vehicle at 6:39 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Spaulding when another vehicle pulled alongside his and someone inside fired shots, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park in good condition with a graze wound to his knee, police said.